DeSantis stresses spring break safety as Clearwater Beach hotspot prepares for rush

As spring break season arrives, Florida's beaches are gearing up for an influx of visitors looking to enjoy the state's warm weather and white sand.

That means local officials are once again taking steps to ensure safety.

Clearwater Beach.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide warning on Thursday, urging cities to deploy additional law enforcement officers to prepare for the busy season.

Dig deeper:

"There's a lot to do and a lot of great reasons to want to come here, and we welcome that, but it's got to be done in a way that’s good for everybody," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the state is once again working with the Florida Highway Patrol and local agencies to step up their efforts.

Governor DeSantis speaking on spring break security measures on Thursday.

"We can't have things descend into madness, mayhem, and chaos," DeSantis added. "It hurts businesses, and it hurts residents' quality of life, and just a lot of negatives."

Clearwater Beach , a popular spring break destination in the Tampa Bay area, has experienced its share of challenges in the past, including a fatal shooting in 2023 .

What they're saying:

Local officials are prepared to handle large crowds by boosting their law enforcement presence.

Police patrol area during spring break.

"We have enhancements in manpower deployed throughout the period of spring break, utilizing a variety of officers from different teams and detectives from the criminal investigations division," said Deputy Chief Michael Walek of the Clearwater Police. "Focusing on quality-of-life issues—drinking, loud car stereos, safe driving—are all aspects to make sure it is family-friendly."

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector echoed the police department’s efforts, noting that the city has been preparing for large spring break crowds for years.

"We add additional police officers on our island and actually on the sand to make sure we have plenty of folks out there," said Rector.

Big picture view:

In addition to traditional police measures, Clearwater established a real-time crime center in 2020, which utilizes cameras and detectives to monitor activity throughout the city.

Crowds of people on Clearwater Beach.

DeSantis highlighted the effectiveness of last year’s increased law enforcement presence, which led to a significant drop in crime.

During spring break last year, he said there were 36 felony arrests and 51 misdemeanor arrests statewide.

