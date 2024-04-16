DeSantis to sign bill scaling back some book ban rules in Florida public schools

Governor Ron DeSantis is just one signature away from scaling back book ban laws in Florida public schools.

During a news conference on Monday, Governor Desantis voiced support for HB 1285 which would cap the number of challenges on school materials that an individual can make per year, if they don't have a student enrolled in that district.

"If you don't have kids in the school district, you still are a citizen. You still can be interested in education. But you're going to be limited to what you can be objecting to," DeSantis explained, "These are limited to one a month because what we found is you have activists that are going in there, and they're objecting to everything under the sun, and it's from all ends of the political spectrum."

When the Governor first signed HB 1467 into law in 2022, there were no limits in place on who could challenge books and other educational materials or how many challenges one person could submit.

HB 1285 would impose strict rules on challengers without students in the district, and penalties for those with at least five unsuccessful challenges in the same year.

"To say that they can't be involved at all was probably too far, but clearly this has been abused," said Governor DeSantis. "Clearly people are trying to pursue an agenda."

A report by the non-profit organization Pen America found that Florida leads the nation in public school book bans with 1,406 books banned in total. That's about 40% of total book bans reported in the United States.

Governor DeSantis is expected to sign the bill on Tuesday, which means the new parameters on book challenges could go into effect as early as July.