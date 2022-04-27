DeSantis vetoes bill that would cut solar energy incentives

Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed a controversial bill that would have cut credits that utility companies give to Florida households with rooftop solar panels.

The so-called net metering proposal (HB 741) was sent to the governor for a signature along with 10 other bills Wednesday. It was the only one DeSantis chose to send back.

Backers of the bill argued the current rules put result in people without solar systems having to pay more for electricity and electrical grid maintenance.

Opponents said it would remove the main incentive for more customers to adopt solar power at their homes, essentially stopping the industry in its track.

It appears DeSantis agreed.

Currently, monthly credits are provided to solar power customers who produce more power than they use, feeding back excess electricity into the system.

Under the bill, credits would be provided at "full avoided cost," which would reduce the amounts going to rooftop solar owners.

The House voted 83-31 to approve the bill, while the Senate passed it in a 24-15 vote.

Another renewable-energy proposal DeSantis did sign Wednesday (HB 1411) expands the use of floating solar projects, known as floatovoltaics. The relatively new concept involves solar panels placed in wastewater treatment ponds, abandoned limerock mines, stormwater treatment ponds, reclaimed water ponds and other water storage reservoirs.

The bill directs local governments to make floating solar facilities a permitted use in comprehensive plans.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida and includes reporting from the News Service of Florida.