Despite expedited shipment, Remdesivir in short supply at Sarasota hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

An expedited supply of Remdesivir came in last night, but Sarasota Memorial Hospital says it will only treat six COVID-19 patients. Twenty-eight are in the ICU.

“The recent shipments were expedited, those were not supposed to be there until the end of this week,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

During a visit to Tampa Thursday, the governor addressed concerns that hospital supply of the breakthrough drug to treat COVID-19, Remdesivir, has gone dry in Florida.

Senator Marco Rubio tweeting this afternoon, “Shipments are coordinated by the federal govt & we have a bad disconnect between what they think we need & what we really need.”

DeSantis disagrees.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a disconnect in terms of them understanding that this is something that a lot of physicians are prescribing right now,” he said.

The governor said he took the message to the White House.

“I spoke with the vice president last night, about the need to continue the supply,” DeSantis said. “So he understands it.”

What’s also changing, is how the supply is distributed.

“They are having the stuff go straight to the hospitals,” he said. "So really the state, I’m there now as an advocate trying to get it shipped, but it’s not going to be the state that’s distributing it, per HHS practice.”

