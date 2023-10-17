Detectives investigating death of inmate at Pinellas County Jail

article

The death of an inmate at Pinellas County Jail is under investigation, according to authorities.

Detectives say 55-year-old Trevor Weigl was pronounced dead on October 17 at 1:08 a.m.

So far in their investigation, detectives haven't found evidence that Weigl was involved in any physical altercations or sustained any injuries while at the jail.

Weigl had been booked into the Pinellas County Jail on November 30, 2022, after being arrested for sexual battery, detectives said.

Detective say Weigl had a preexisting medical condition and was receiving hospice care.