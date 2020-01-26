Detectives investigating inmate death at Sarasota County Correctional Facility

article

Detectives are investigating after Kurt Jacobsen, an inmate at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility, was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to perform life-saving efforts, including CPR, on Jacobsen, but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators said preliminary evidence shows that Jacobsen’s death appears to be self-inflicted, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine and release the official cause of death.

Jacobsen was in custody for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

