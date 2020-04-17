Detectives search for suspect who spray-painted swastikas on Sarasota Jewish temple

article

An unidentified suspect vandalized a Jewish temple in Sarasota, detectives say, and they are searching for that individual.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred after midnight on April 2. The suspect was seen in surveillance video walking onto the grounds of Temple Emanu-El, located at 151 McIntosh Road.

Officials said he spray-painted multiple swastikas on the temple, resulting in $5,000 worth of damage.

The suspect is described as a white male, possible in his 20s or 30s. He is likely between 5'10" feet to 6'1" tall, clean shaven and has no visible tattoos. During the incident, he was wearing a dark baseball cap, a short-sleeved button-up collared shirt, blue jeans and flip flops. Detectives said he also wore headphones in his ears.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-861-4900.