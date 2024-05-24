Detectives work to identify 3 who may have information on Tampa homicide

Authorities are continuing to investigate a homicide that happened on Sunday in Tampa, and they are now looking for three people who may have information about the incident.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Brayan Rivera Garcia, 24, was found shot in the chest in the 1300 block of Treasure Key Court early Sunday morning. He later died at the hospital.

In an effort to find the three people who may have information on the shooting, HCSO released video of the three. Detectives believe they may have information that could lead to an arrest.

"As we continue investigating this tragic incident, we urgently need the community's help. We believe the individuals seen in the video may have crucial information that can lead to an arrest," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am asking anyone who recognizes these individuals to come forward. Your cooperation could be vital in bringing justice to the victim and their family."

Anyone with information on whom the three people are is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

