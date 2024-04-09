Sarasota Historic Preservation Board denies permit to demolish Colson Hotel

Sarasota’s Historic Preservation Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to deny a developer's request to demolish the historic Colson Hotel.

Some historians say the hotel is a symbol of Sarasota and a milestone in the city’s history.

"The Colson Hotel is one of the most important landmarks in the city," Tom McArdle, with the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation, said.

The Colson Hotel was originally built in 1926 in the area formerly known as Overtown, where the first African American community in Sarasota put down roots.

"That was the only place that Black people could register to stay overnight or a few days in a hotel," Vickie Oldham, the President of the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition, said.

Advocates trying to preserve the Colson Hotel say tearing it down would tear down a piece of the city’s history.

READ: 4 injured after shooting near Armature Works in Tampa: Police

On Tuesday, Sarasota’s Historic Preservation Board heard a proposal for a demolition permit from the developer. This is the first time the board heard this proposal.

Prior to the vote rejecting the developer's request, Dr. Clifford Smith, a senior planner in historic preservation with the city, was among those recommending the board deny the application.

"We can’t save everything," Smith said. "What we really focus on is trying to save what is significant to Sarasota’s history. What makes Sarasota, Sarasota."

However, the developer says they’ve spent extensive time visiting the property, researching the area and the cost to renovate the building.

"We have excessive black mold on the flooring, termite and water damage throughout the entire interior, as well as the exterior of the building, and we also have cracks in the load-bearing walls of the building, which is basically to the point where it’s beyond reasonable repair," Max Vollmer, the property owner said.

At nearly 100 years old, advocates acknowledge the building needs major renovations and repairs.

"Can it be moved out of its location?" Oldham said. "Maybe that’s an option. Can it be changed into a boutique hotel, surrounded by high-priced condominiums?"

READ: Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo underway in Lakeland: What you need to know

The developer says they received quotes for renovation that would cost well over $2 million. He says they’ve tried to find ways to preserve the hotel, but cannot find feasible ways to do so.

Advocates and historians say they’re not opposed to renovations or changes of some sort, but they want the Colson Hotel to be preserved in some capacity to reflect its significance in Sarasota’s history.

"It’s an important symbol of the city, itself," McArdle said. "It’s history, both good and bad. But an important link to the heritage of the African American community."

The developer also pointed to the crime rate in the neighborhood, saying their project would help drive people to the area instead of keeping them away. He says their proposal would benefit the entire area.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"Our visionary proposal is to redevelop and improve that neighborhood," Vollmer said. "We are in the process right now of hopefully doing 27 townhomes. I believe that, particularly these townhomes, are a good response to the highly overpriced condo developments across downtown Sarasota."

One member of the board says it would be devastating to see the building go, and that he doesn’t believe this project in particular is the right project.

The developer can file an appeal within 10 days. That appeal would be heard by the Sarasota City Commission.