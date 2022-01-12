Developer appeals to Tampa city council to remove grand oaks at former Kojak's property

The neighborhood fight in South Tampa continues over preserving the trees on the former Kojak's House of Ribs property. The city previously denied the developer's request to cut down two grand oaks. Thursday, developers are appealing that decision.

The developer says that there is no reasonable use for this property if the two grand oaks stay. But others who live nearby say the trees are crucial for things like flood mitigation and shade, and should be worked into any design.

Last May, Kojak's House of Ribs announced its closure on Gandy Boulevard. The piece of "Old Florida" in South Tampa would become something new - townhomes.

"They knew the trees were protected, they knew that there were only certain things they could legally do with this land as-is," said Carroll Ann Bennett with the Tampa Tree Advocacy Group, T-TAG.

The root of a contentious issue is a pair of grand oaks. The developer's plans call for them to be removed.

"This could be a beautiful property, developed into a beautiful property, taking that into account and not destroying what's there," said Nancy Stevens with T-TAG.

In September, Tampa's Variance Review Board denied the developer's request to remove them, saying they could reasonably reconfigure plans. The developers requested a review hearing with the city council Thursday.

"I think it'll be pretty evident that we're meeting the code requirements to show that this property cannot be reasonably developed," said Michael Mincberg, Principal at Sight Development.

Mincberg said similar properties nearby have developed to about 20 units per acre. If the grand oaks stay, they could only build 11 to 13 units.

"We think tree retention, of course, is important," Mincberg said. "But property rights are important as well. We're not some big out of towners who are not sensitive to what's going on here."

To get the property up to code with things like a parking lot, emergency vehicle access and ADA access, he argues that the two grand oaks must go. But he promises to replant new ones and retain at least 50% of the trees.

"It takes 100 years to grow a tree like this so if you plant a tree today, you won't be around to see the end product," said Lorraine Parrino with the Davis Islands Civic Assoc. Tree Committee.

Those fighting for the trees say that the character, canopy, flood mitigation, and oxygen these grand oaks provide simply can't be replaced.

"We're willing to work with them and just come up with a better plan," said Dana Gordon with the Ballast Point Neighborhood Association. "We see, we understand that there has to be development done, but we want to have intelligent development."

The city council hearing is at 1-30 p.m. They've gotten about100 emails begging them to protect the trees. Meanwhile, the developer hopes those who hear his presentation keep an open mind.

