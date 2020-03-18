Diocese of St. Petersburg temporarily suspends public Masses

article

Reverend Gregory L. Parkes, Bishop of St. Petersburg, has suspended public Masses in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas Counties to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Parkes said worshipers and all visitors within the diocese are excused from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for as long as the suspension of public celebration of the Mass is in effect.

The parishes have also been asked to postpone confirmations, public penance services, parish and social events, and ministry gatherings (unless they are determined to be essential by the local pastor i.e. charitable ministries to those in need)

Parkes is also asking everyone to make prudent decisions about weddings and funerals during this time and to limit participation to immediate family members, in keeping with the CDC guidance on public gatherings. He said baptisms are to be celebrated in cases of emergency only.

Parkes has asked pastors to keep churches open for private prayer and devotion.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Advertisement

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map