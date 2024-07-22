‘Dirty’ burglar breaks into Florida woman’s home and takes a shower: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An accused burglar may have felt he was doing something dirty when deputies say he broke into a woman’s home in the Florida panhandle and decided to clean up in her shower.

Deputies in Okaloosa County say they received a phone call from a Destin homeowner around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday saying a man forced his way into her home through the bedroom door.

Mugshot of Harrison Lee courtesy of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was able to hide in a bathroom and call for help.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 27-year-old Harrison Lee taking a shower inside the master bathroom, which is different from the restroom where the homeowner was located.

Deputies say they found accused burglar Harrison Lee taking a shower in the victim's bathroom. Image is courtesy of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Lee was arrested, and a photo posted by the sheriff’s office shows him being led away in handcuffs wearing only a towel around his waist.

Lee has been charged with burglary to an occupied dwelling and criminal mischief.

OCSO says nobody was injured.

