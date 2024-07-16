Florida man binges on junk food, cigarettes after hiding in Walgreens bathroom to roam store after hours

A Florida man is facing numerous charges after police say he spent hours unsupervised inside a Walgreens, helping himself to chips, chocolate, and Newport cigarettes.

New Smyrna Beach Police went to a Walgreens store located on State Road 44 around 3 a.m. on Monday to investigate a business alarm going off.

Police said the alarm company told them that there was a man inside the store, which closed at 10 p.m.

Officers arriving at the store said they saw a man through the front doors taking a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter.

In body cam video, police can be heard asking the man inside, later identified as Christopher Morgan, what time it is as a burglar alarm blares in the background.

Morgan answers that it was 11 p.m.

An officer can be heard saying, "He did just grab a pack of smokes though."

He told officers that he didn’t think there was anyone else inside the store, adding that he went to use the bathroom.

Police said security footage showed Morgan entering the Walgreens around 9:40 p.m. and going into the bathroom.

He is then seen exiting the restroom around 2:24 a.m. and walking around the store, treating himself to food and cigarettes without trying to get out or call for help.

According to officers, Morgan took and consumed several items, including Tostitos spinach dip, chips, Reese’s chocolate, Ghirardelli chocolate bars, Dr. Pepper, and Newport cigarettes while inside the store.

After telling him how to unlock the doors so he could get outside, police promptly arrested Morgan.

They said he resisted and spit on an officer while being placed inside the patrol car.

Morgan has been charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, larceny, petit theft, resisting an officer without violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

