Disney employee arrested on 32 counts of child porn in Hernando County

A former Citrus County corrections officer who currently works overnight as a mechanic at Disney has been accused of having child pornography.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, detectives investigating a possible child porn possession case at a Brooksville home seized a flash drive and a book bag belonging to Michael David Foster.

According to investigators, the flash drive had 32 images of child pornography on it.

Deputies say Foster admitted to owning the flash drive, book bag and downloading the child porn.

Detectives also seized several additional digital storage devices from within the residence.

Foster has been charged with 32 counts of possession of child pornography. Additional charges are possible, pending digital forensic analysis of all devices seized from Foster's residence.