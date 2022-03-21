Disney employees plan full day walkout over controversial legislation

Some Disney employees are planning their very first full day walkout tomorrow and so far they're getting lots of support online.

Some in the LGBTQ+ community say Bob Chapek, was too slow to respond in criticizing The Parental Rights in Education Bill, nicknamed the "Don’t Say Gay" bill. It bans sex education in school from kindergarten through third grade. Disney workers are planning a walkout for tomorrow for 8am to 6pm, or whenever an employees' shift begins/ends tomorrow.

A Disney spokesperson says there was a virtual company-wide conversation on anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and Disney’s response to it this morning and says, "We know how important this issue is for our LGBTQ+ employees, their families and allies, we respect our colleagues’ right to express their views, and we pledge our ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equal rights."

One theme park blogger says he hasn't seen any Disney employees participating in earlier walkouts. He says some may be afraid they'll lose their jobs.

