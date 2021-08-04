Disney reveals prices for 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' hotel

article

Sample prices, itineraries, and more have been revealed for the upcoming 'Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser' hotel.

The Walt Disney World website now has a section for people to start planning their voyage aboard the ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.’ It includes sample prices for the experience, a sample itinerary, what is included in your stay, and renderings of the ship's interior.

The ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel offers guests a one-of-a-kind experience aboard a Star Wars ship for two nights. Guests arrive and depart together, similar to a cruise ship. When you get to the resort, you will reportedly enter a terminal and "blast off" from a launchpad onto the ship. Inside, you can gaze into space and meet some of your favorite characters from the iconic film franchise. When it is your time to visit the parks, the resort will transport you to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Hollywood Studios. The Galactic Starcruiser will have all kinds of activities on board, like lightsaber training and droid racing.

The resort looks like a spaceship, and each "cabin" can sleep up to five people. Every window of the galactic hotel is said to have "a view of the galaxy beyond, with ever-changing vistas as the ship progresses from place to place." There are 100 cabins on board and three categories of cabins to choose from:

Standard Cabin: Sleeps four to five passengers per room. Includes a queen bed, 2 bunk beds, and a wall pull-down bed for one adult if you need to fit a fifth person. Cabin amenities include a window with a view out into space, interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.

Galaxy Class Suite: Sleeps four passengers per room. Includes a queen bed and two wall pull-down beds. In addition, this cabin features a living space complete with integrated seating, a double vanity bathroom, bar area, and two windows with views out into space. Other amenities include interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.

Grand Captain Suite: This two-bedroom cabin sleeps eight passengers and features two queen beds, two bunk beds, and two wall pull-down beds. It also includes a living space complete with an integrated seating area, a double vanity bathroom, a second bathroom with a single vanity, a bar area, and three windows with views out into space. Other amenities include interactive television, H20 Plus spa, mini-refrigerator, hair dryer, phone with voicemail messages, and in-cabin safe.

Walt Disney World said that prices vary by departure date, the number of guests in your cabin, and your cabin type. However, they listed the following sample prices:

2 guests per cabin: $1,209 per guest per night or $4,809 voyage total

3 guests per cabin (2 adults, 1 child): $889 per guest per night or $5,299 voyage total

4 guests per cabin (3 adults, 1 child): $749 per guest per night or $5,999 voyage total

Included with your cabin purchase, they said that guests will also receive:

Food and beverages on the starcruiser and a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Alcoholic drinks and specialty beverages are excluded from this.

Admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Valet parking.

An exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser MagicBand.

Guests will have a choice between first or second dinner seating upon booking the voyage. On the first night, Disney said that the Crown of Corellia Dining Room transforms for dinner into a table-service club with a special musical appearance from a galactic superstar. Then, on the second night, there will be a ‘Taste Around the Galaxy’ showcase with courses inspired by the geography and environments of iconic planets. Then for breakfast and lunch, food will be available in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room. For those looking to sip a beverage and relax in-between meals, visit the Sublight Lounge.

A sample itinerary on the Walt Disney World website listed the following activities:

DAY ONE

1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Launch pod to Starcruiser

1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Ship orientation

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Light refreshments

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Sabacc lessons

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Muster

4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Captain’s reception

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner featuring live music

7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Outer Rim regalia

7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Unexpected story moment

8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Bridge training

8:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Special atrium entertainment

DAY TWO

7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Breakfast

8:15 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.: Transport shuttle to Batuu

8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.: Story moment

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.: Lunch at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

12:40 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.: Transport shuttle to Starcruiser

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Lightsaber training

2:30 p.m . to 2:50 p.m.: Droid racing competition

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Build model ship

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Sabacc tournament

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Cocktails at Sublight lounge

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Taste Around the Galaxy dinner

7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Story moment

10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Spectacular finale

DAY THREE

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Breakfast

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Launch pod to terminal

Itineraries can be viewed in the ‘Star Wars: Datapad’ in the Play Disney Parks app 30 days before your voyage departure date.

Walt Disney World encourages guests to dress their galactic best with Star Wars clothing. Star Wars galaxy apparel will also be available in advance from shopDisney or on the ship.

They also encourage you to bring the following to the ship:

Photo ID or passport

Phone and mobile device chargers

Camera and accessories (batteries, memory cards, etc.)

Prescription glasses or contact lenses

Medication (in their original containers)

Hair supplies for your favorite Star Wars hairstyle

Sunscreen

Hats

Star Wars galaxy attire (Jedi robes, etc.)

Jeans or pants

Shorts

Sunglasses

T-shirts

Rain jacket or windbreaker

Sweater, sweatshirt, or other clothes you can layer in colder conditions

Sundresses

Comfortable walking shoes like sneakers or sandals for your Planet Excursion

The ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is expected to open in the Spring of 2022.

