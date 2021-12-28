Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park to reopen: Here’s when

article

Walt Disney World announced on Tuesday that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will soon reopen.

They said that the water park, which has been closed since the Walt Disney World theme parks shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, will officially reopen on Jan. 2, 2022.

With the reopening in the new year, Walt Disney World announced that several popular attractions will return as well.

These include but are not limited to:

Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool: Described as the largest outdoor wave pool where guests can catch some waves.

Miss Adventure Falls: Said to be a fast-paced family raft attraction.

Crush ‘n’ Gusher : Reportedly a thrilling water coaster featuring three 400-foot-long tube slides.

Castaway Creek : Described to be a scenic lazy river encircling the entire water park.

Humunga Kowabunga: Guests can reportedly choose to ride one of three body slides.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo from Walt Disney World ( )

In addition, Walt Disney World said that guests can participate in a surf program at the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool.

They offer two options for those who want to learn how to "hang 10":

Learn to Surf: Guests of all skill levels can reportedly learn during a group session from a certified surf instructor.

Private Surf Bookings: Guests can enjoy their own private surfing event for up to 25 individuals during select times. Bookings are available now but Private Surf sessions do not officially return until Jan. 7, 2022, Disney officials said.

Photo from Walt Disney World

After you work up an appetite, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park guests will be able to enjoy a new frozen dessert bar, Walt Disney World said. Located at the ‘Snack Shack,’ there will be a range of new DOLE Whip menu offerings. There will also be two Moana-inspired DOLE Whip character cones. DOLE Whip flavors are said to include mango, lime, raspberry, and pineapple.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo from Walt Disney World ( )

In honor of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World, titled ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,’ Disney officials said that there will also be a few special anniversary food items.

These include:

Walt’s Chili Nachos: Located at the Snack Shack, this is said to be Walt Disney’s beloved chili recipe with house-fried tortillas, cheese, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, and jalapeño .

EARidescent Ice Dream Cone: Located at ‘Happy Landings,’ this is described to be a birthday cake-flavored soft-serve swirl in a white chocolate-dipped cone with EARidescent sprinkles.

Walt Disney World Popcorn Bucket: Located at ‘Main Change,’ Disney officials said that this popcorn bucket features illustrations of Walt Disney World landmarks along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their 50th anniversary fashions.

50th Anniversary Refillable Mug: Located at all dining locations, this is reportedly a new 50th anniversary refillable mug that features Disney Water Parks-inspired artwork that pays tribute to The World’s Most Magical Celebration.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from Walt Disney World ( )

Walt Disney World kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1, 2021. Festivities will go for 18 months as new experiences debut across the resort.

