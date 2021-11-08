Distracted: 90% of drivers admit using smartphone while driving, study finds

Distracted driving is becoming the new social norm on the roads, with one study finding 9 out of 10 drivers admitted to using their smartphones while driving last year.

"It’s scary, it’s scary. I think people are rushed in their life. There’s a lot going on and they’re trying to multitask," said driver Raj Patel of St. Petersburg.

Recent studies show more people are on their phones, messing with navigation or otherwise distracted behind the wheel now than in years past. A growing number of drivers are finding distracted driving acceptable.

"If they’re thinking that, it’s the wrong way to think because they’re putting a lot of people at risk out here," said driver Rodney Lozada of Riverview.

A StateFarm study found more than 90% of drivers knew reading email while driving was dangerous, but a third of them reported doing it anyway. AAA found 30% or more of drivers reading on their phone, in a recent survey.

"Distractions are everywhere for drivers, whether it be the cell phone in their hand to the technology, in their vehicle, to just the passengers sitting right next in the car that they could be talking to," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA Tampa. "My wife and I were hit by a distracted driver. We were just at a stop and the person hit us from behind going like 55 miles an hour. It crushed our vehicle. It totaled the car, and he said that he had just looked down at his phone for a second to check his GPS."

Distracted driving doesn’t have to involve a cell phone. The Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition said passengers are a big distraction for teens. Leader and coordinator Melissa Valido advocates for awareness after a distracted driver killed her stepson.

"Distracted driving has always been an issue. It's just been significantly underreported," Valido said.

She said drivers should not do anything behind the wheel except focus on the road.

"We keep elevating technology to have voice commands, so we're encouraging people. Car manufacturers are almost sending a message to drivers that it is ok to do this behavior when you drive because it's built into that car. It must be safe, and that's just not the case," said Valido.

Another recent study by Zendrive found over half of crashes the company studied involved the driver using a phone. AAA said if you need to use GPS or use your phone, pull over off the road so you aren’t endangering yourself or others.