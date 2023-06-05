Disturbance in Atlantic being monitored by National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic.

Meteorologists say that the disturbance may develop some subtropical characteristics during the next couple of days as it moves. However, FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it only has a 10% chance of development over the next week thanks to cooler waters. He says even if it did develop, it is pushing off toward the east and would not pose a threat to Florida.

LATEST: MyFOXHurricane.com

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Canary Islands are associated with a complex non-tropical area of low pressure.

Last week, Tropical Storm Arlene formed on the second day of the 2023 hurricane season. It was downgraded over the weekend as it moved south, away from the Florida panhandle and dissipated over Cuba.

READ: 2023 hurricane season begins June 1: Here’s what to know

The next named storm will be Brett.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.