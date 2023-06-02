Tropical Depression #2 expected to weaken, fall apart over weekend

Tropical Depression #2 is expected to continue drifting south on Friday and FOX 13 meteorologists say it will fall apart by the weekend.

The storm, which formed on the first day of the 2023 hurricane season, will not have a direct impact on Florida, but will continue to pump in tropical moisture for more showers and storms Friday afternoon.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says it is small and not a well-defined system due to drier air and wind shear on the western and southern side of the storm.

Thursday afternoon, the storm, which was Invest 91, developed stronger winds toward the south. As it works its way toward the south, Weber says it is moving into an area that is not favorable for development.

Computer model of Tropical Depression # 2.

Shortly before noon on Friday, the winds were at 35 miles per hour and was moving to the south at five miles an hour.

Weber says hurricane reconnaissance planes flew into the system and did not find any evidence of it strengthening further.

Satellite imagery of Tropical Depression #2.

Weber adds that the storm is lopsided with a somewhat exposed center. However, he says if it has any chance of strengthening it would have to happen on Friday because it will move into an area that is not favorable for development over the weekend.

Weber expects the system to dissipate by Saturday evening.