‘Do we have a problem?’ 2 teens arrested after altercation with Clearwater Beach lifeguard

Chase Moorer, 18, of Brandon, and Noah Dubose, 18, of Brandon, were arrested Saturday afternoon after police say they pushed a lifeguard on Clearwater Beach.

It happened around 4 p.m. just north of Pier 60.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the lifeguard approached two underage-age girls who were stumbling and appeared to be intoxicated to see if they were okay.

When the lifeguard approached, Moorer got in the lifeguard's face and said, "Do we have a problem?" Moorer then pushed the lifeguard, according to police.

Dubose is also accused of pushing or shoving the lifeguard.

The lifeguard was not injured.

Moorer and Dubose were charged with battery on an emergency medical personnel. Both are out on bond.

