Doctors say man accused in Tampa shooting rampage was 'not of sound mind'

Antonio Cruz Ortiz was "not of sound mind... due to voluntary intoxication" when he went on a shooting rampage in Tampa, according to court-appointed doctors and Ortiz's attorney.

His attorney, Danny Fernandez announced the finding during a virtual hearing.

"He's been found competent to proceed, yet both doctors have indicated that he was not sane at the time of the offense. It’s a unique scenario," explained Fernandez.

However the prosecutor, Amanda Aileen Ojeda provided a little more insight on why doctors felt that way and what caused it.

"I guess her position is that he was not of sound mind at the time of the offense, however she believes it was not due to any mental illness but due to voluntary intoxication," said Ojeda.

Doctors say voluntary intoxication, which is not an excusable or viable defense, may have caused chaos on the streets on Tampa last July 30, 2020.

Ortiz is charged with several counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say he drove around Tampa shooting randomly at drivers and people at a park.

A Tampa police officer tried to stop Ortiz and he was targeted, too. He missed the officer but not his patrol car, shattering the rear windshield.

It happened in front of Tampa pastor Carl Soto.

"I looked over and saw a gentleman brandishing a very large firearm shooting at the direction of this officer," recalled Soto.

Back in court, Ortiz's attorney signaled the case may never be heard by a jury.

"We are beginning to discuss plea negotiations, but as you know having handled some cases similar to this I am going to have to take the [depositions] of every single witness in this case, " said Fernandez.

Ortiz is expected to cut a deal with the state by this fall. He is back in court in September.