Dog shot and killed inside Tampa home, 18-year-old arrested: Police

An 18-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a pit bull inside a Tampa home Thursday morning, according to officers.

The Tampa Police Department said they arrested Gregory Facin, 18, on multiple charges, including aggravated animal cruelty and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Police said they were dispatched to the 700 block of East Humphrey Street early in the morning after receiving reports of a dog being shot at a home. When they arrived, officers said they found a dead 2-year-old pit bull inside.

Facin, was found hiding in a bedroom inside the home, according to authorities.

Booking photo of Gregory Facin. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

TPD officials said their investigation revealed that Facin shot the dog once. The 2-year-old pit bull walked throughout the home before it eventually died of its injuries, according to police.

Facin did not try to help the dog, which Tampa police said caused it "needless suffering."

A search warrant issued on the home led officers to the gun the suspect used to shoot the dog as well as cannabis packaged up for sale, investigators said.

Facin was taken to the Orient Road Jail after he was arrested, TPD said.