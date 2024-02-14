Cookie Monster-clad Florida couple arrested for armed robbery faces animal cruelty charges

A couple accused of robbing a Florida hardware store at gunpoint while wearing matching Cookie Monster pajama bottoms has been arrested and is also facing animal cruelty charges.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Charlie Jorge Perez, 22, and Jalina Analise Sepulveda, 19, stole items from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on February 11 while decked out in pants featuring the famed Sesame Street character's face.

Police say when loss prevention officers questioned the couple as they left the store, Perez flashed a gun in his waistband and made threats while Sepulveda spit on the officers.

The pair was arrested the next day on robbery charges. That same morning, officers went to the couple’s home with a search warrant.

While inside, police say there was an overwhelming stench of animal feces and urine.

Officers say they found four mixed-breed French Bulldogs in cages in Perez and Sepulveda's bedroom.

According to CCPD, the dogs in the bedroom appeared to have been in the cages for some time and were suffering from Dermodectic Mange, a severe skin condition, and had open sores.

Police say one of the dog's toes was stuck in the bottom of the cage and was swollen. There were feces in the water bowls and cages, creating unsanitary conditions for the dogs, according to CCPD.

A witness told officers they believed the dogs had not been out of their cages for four months.

Lee County Animal Control freed the dog’s foot and took all the animals out of the cages. Police say the dogs needed assistance after being rescued and two of the animals had to be carried to the animal control van.

According to investigators, three dogs in the living room seemed to be healthier than the animals found in the bedroom. There were also three cats at the home that appeared to be healthy.

All ten animals were taken by Animal Control and brought in for treatment based on the condition of the French Bulldogs.

Police say Perez and Sepulveda neglected the dogs, causing them unnecessary pain and suffering. The couple later willingly relinquished ownership of their animals.

Perez has been charged with four counts of animal cruelty and one count of robbery with a firearm.

Sepulveda was charged with four counts of animal cruelty, one count of principle in the robbery with a firearm and one count of battery.