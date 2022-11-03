Dog walker discovers stolen animatronic dinosaur in new Port Richey alley

article

The search for a stolen $6,000 animatronic dinosaur is over.

On Thursday, police say a woman walking her dog in downtown New Port Richey saw the dinosaur down an alley about two blocks from where it was taken.

She said she saw a story on the news about the missing velociraptor and called the police.

The stolen dino was set to be featured as part of a pack of hunting velociraptors. The exhibit will feature around 100 species of life-sized dinosaurs that move and appear real. It will be located at the Harry Schwettman Education Center near downtown New Port Richey.

The exhibit owners say the dinosaur had some damage, but nothing that can’t be fixed.