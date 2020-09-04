Dogs head to daycare as families head back to school, work

For most of us, the past six months have been spent at home, which means the household routine for a lot of families changed this past week with kids going back to school.

Sometimes, that change in routine can mean those furry family members are left without the exercise time they had gotten used to when the kids were home. When the kids go back to school and parents go back to work, it can create stress for the family dog.

"A lot of dogs get separation anxiety because they've been home so long with their owners," shared Patrick Hoelscher, manager of Camp Bow Wow.

Camp Bow Wow came up with an option for this issue called doggie daycare.

"Doggie daycare is where you can come and let your dogs release all their energy," said Hoelscher.

The concept is one that allows for pets to get that social interaction they are missing while the family is back to school and work routines. Camp Bow Wow takes care to make sure that the daycare is a good fit for each dog.

"The first day is a free day. It's an interview day," Hoelscher explained. "We make sure that the dog gets along with other dogs."

And helicopter parents can still see what's happening for their furry friends.

"You can go on the app and watch your dogs play," said Hoelscher.

The daycare offers a simple solution to the pent up energy that pets build-up while their owners are away.

"Bring 'em to camp, release all that energy, get good exercise. Also, get good socialization. It's so much fun that they (dogs) don't even make it halfway home and the dogs are out like a light," stated Hoelscher.

Camp Bow Wow has three doggie daycare locations in the Tampa area.

