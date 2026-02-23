Clearwater police arrest armed burglary suspect after scooter, foot chase: CPD
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police have made an arrest following a string of car robberies on Monday morning, according to investigators.
A caller reported to dispatchers that they saw a man stealing from multiple cars on the 1200 block of Grove Street just after 3 a.m. before leaving on a scooter.
When officers arrived, the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Lee, allegedly rode away on the scooter before a chase began on foot.
Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department.
Lee was eventually captured and during the arrest, officers say that he was armed with a handgun.
Lee was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and faces the following charges:
- Armed burglary
- Resisting arrest without violence
READ: Experts weigh in on use of force conversation after solicitor is killed in Brandon
The investigation into the string of burglaries remains ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.