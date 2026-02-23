Clearwater police arrest armed burglary suspect after scooter, foot chase: CPD

The Brief Clearwater police officers arrested an armed burglary suspect after a scooter and foot chase, according to investigators. A caller reported to dispatchers that they saw a man stealing from multiple cars on the 1200 block of Grove Street just after 3 a.m. on Monday morning. 22-year-old Christian Lee was later arrested and charged with armed burglary and resisting arrest without violence.



Clearwater police have made an arrest following a string of car robberies on Monday morning, according to investigators.

A caller reported to dispatchers that they saw a man stealing from multiple cars on the 1200 block of Grove Street just after 3 a.m. before leaving on a scooter.

When officers arrived, the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Lee, allegedly rode away on the scooter before a chase began on foot.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department.

Lee was eventually captured and during the arrest, officers say that he was armed with a handgun.

Lee was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and faces the following charges:

Armed burglary

Resisting arrest without violence

The investigation into the string of burglaries remains ongoing.