Man arrested after domestic disturbance escalated to murder, deputies investigating

A man called deputies reporting that someone had been shot early Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they are investigating a domestic disturbance near the 5800 block of U.S. Highway 92 that escalated to murder.

Investigators say the man called to report that someone had been shot around 1 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they say they found 27-year-old Erick Gonzalez Garay and an adult woman who died at the scene. After an investigation, detectives say they arrested Garay and took him to the Orient Road Jail for booking.

Garay is currently charged with:

Murder in the Second Degree Firearm-Great Bodily/Harm Death

Tampering With Physical Evidence

Tampering With a Witness

Aggravated Assault With Intent to Commit a Felony with a Weapon

"I condemn this heinous act of violence in the strongest terms, and I'm urging our community to come together, to look out for one another, and to speak out against domestic violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "We are here to protect and serve, and we will continue to do everything in our power to make our community a safer place for all."

Anyone who is a victim or knows someone involved in a domestic violence situation, is asked to reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, at 800-799-7233, or The Spring of Tampa Bay, at 813-248-1050.