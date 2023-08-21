Judge sets bond for Trump, allies in Georgia election interference case

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has officially set former President Donald J. Trump's bond at $200,000 regarding the multiple charges he faces in connection to alleged interference in the state's 2020 election. Several other allies charged in the case were also given their bond orders early.

Bond can be posted as cash, commercial surety, or through the Fulton County Jail 10% program.

Donald J. Trump's bond consent order

Trump faces 13 charges. His RICO charge was set at $80,000. Other charges including criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, filing false documents among others have been set at $10,000 a piece.

Trump later posted to his platform "Truth Social" saying he assumed his bond was set at $200,000 because Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis thought he may be a flight risk.

"I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a ‘flight risk’ – I'd fly far away, maybe to Russa, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir [Putin], never to be seen or heard from again," he said online.

The consent bond order also requires each of the defendants to appear in court, abstain from intimidation tactics against any witnesses or cause any otherwise obstruction of justice. Trump's order is the only one that specifies that this includes any posts, or reposts, made to social media.

On Monday evening, Trump announced he would be turning himself in sometime on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Stallings Smith III's bond consent orders

Kenneth John Chesebro and Ray Stallings Smith III also received consent bond orders Monday.

Chesebro faces seven charges set at $100,000, while Smith faces 12 set at $50,000.

Jenna Ellis' bond consent order

Jenna Ellis received her consent bond order on Tuesday.

Ellis faces two charges. Her Violation of GA RICO Act charge was set at $75,000. Her solicitation of violation of oath by public officer charge was set at $25,000 for a grand total of $100,000.

Cathy Latham's bond consent order

Cathy Latham's bond was set at $75,000.

She faces 11 charges, six of which were for criminal conspiracy and were set at $5,000 a piece. Her other charges include violation of the GA RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree, filing false documents and false statements and writings.

Her RICO charge was set at $25,000.

Michael Roman's bond consent order

Michael Roman's bond was set at $50,000 across seven charges. His RICO charge was set at $20,000. He faces six additional charges for criminal conspiracy, all set at $5,000 per count.

Stephen Cliffgard Lee's bond consent order

Stephen Cliffgard Lee's bond has been set at $75,000.

His RICO charge was set at $40,000, a charge for influencing witnesses was set at $20,000, two counts for criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses were set at $5,000 each, and one charge for conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings was also set at $5,000.

Robert Cheeley's bond consent order

Robert David Cheeley's bond was set at $50,000.

His RICO charge was set at $20,000. One perjury charge was set at $14,000. He faces six counts of criminal conspiracy charges, set at $2,000 each. Cheeley also faces one count of violation of oath by public officer and one for false statements and writings. Each has been set at $2,000.

Sidney Powell's bond consent order

Sidney Powell, one of Trump's attorneys, had her bond set at $100,000 Wednesday.

Powell's RICO charge was set at $40,000 and the six remaining charges set at $10,000 each. She faces two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit computer theft, invasion of privacy, and trespass, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the state.

Six Trump co-defendants surrender at Fulton County Jail

Although bond has been preset for some, it will not replace any of the defendants' spending time at the Fulton County Jail to be booked.

Trump, and all 18 other defendants charged in the case, will still have to turn themselves into the county jail in-person by Friday, according to District Attorney Fani Willis.

Scott Hall and John Eastman turned themselves in Tuesday morning. Kenneth Chesebro, Ray Smith, David Shafer, and Cathy Latham surrendered on Wednesday.

For a look at what's next for the former president as the case progresses, FOX 5 has a full breakdown.