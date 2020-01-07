Donaldson defense warns: August trial date is too soon

The trial of accused serial killer Howell "Trae" Donaldson is scheduled for this summer, but his attorneys say they will not be ready.

Donaldson is accused of randomly gunning down four people in Seminole Heights, over a period of several weeks, two years ago. The series of murders terrorized people in the trendy, diverse neighborhood.

Tuesday, the judge got an update on the case.

Donaldson was in court as his attorneys explained there are more than 300 witnesses, many who still need to be interviewed.

Prosecutors say they are doing their best to work with the defense to schedule depositions.

With the trial expected to last two to three months, Hillsborough County Public Defender Julie Holt says an August trial date is a tall order.

Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Mark Wolfe wants the attorneys back in April to give him an update on whether they will make that trial date in August.

Donaldson faces four counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.