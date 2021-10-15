Accused Seminole Heights serial killer wants to prevent victim’s parents from testifying
Howell Trae Donaldson’s defense team is mounting a legal fight that aims to limit what the jury gets to see and who they hear from during his murder trial.
Accused Seminole Heights serial killer wants death penalty off the table
Accused serial killer Howell Trae Donaldson was present for his virtual court hearing Thursday but it’s his legal team that is gearing up for a legal battle.
Accused Seminole Heights serial killer wants to save his own life
Attorneys for the accused Seminole Heights serial killer, Howell Trae Donaldson, III are asking a Tampa judge to throw out the death penalty. They say prosecutors made mistakes that violated Donaldson's rights.
From Seminole Heights killings to navigating the pandemic, Chief Dugan will step down after 4 years
From the Seminole Heights murders to the 2020 riots, Chief Brian Dugan has overseen a busy department. Now he's retiring on his own terms after living his dream, one he never expected would take him to the top.
Judge considers how much each jury will hear in Seminole Heights killing cases
Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Samantha Ward made the decision to hold four trials for accused Seminole Heights killer Howell Trae Donaldson and now she has to decide whether the four juries will hear testimony and evidence related to the other cases.
Prosecutors want juries to hear all crimes of accused Seminole Heights serial killer during each trial
Prosecutors just filed a new motion asking the judge to allow Donaldson's prior bad acts and crimes in each trial, also known as "Williams Rule," as evidence.
Accused Seminole Heights serial killer to face four separate murder trials
In court documents filed this summer, Trae Donaldson's attorneys claimed evidence of each murder might help bolster proof in the other murders. They worried that would stack the deck against him and the result would not be a fair trial.
Accused Seminole Heights serial killer wants four separate trials
In court documents just filed, attorneys for Howell "Trae" Donaldson say evidence of each murder may help bolster proof in the other murders. The defense says that would stack the deck against Donaldson and the result would not be a fair trial.
Donaldson defense warns: August trial date is too soon
The trial of accused serial killer Howell "Trae" Donaldson is scheduled for this summer, but his attorneys say they will not be ready.
Trial date set in 2020 for accused Seminole Heights killer
A tentative court date in 2020 has been set for Howell Donaldson III.
Attorneys: Jailhouse recordings of Howell Donaldson could jeopardize fair trial
Accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Trae Donaldson has complained about how miserable he is in jail. He told the judge about it months ago.
Accused Seminole Heights killer tells parents 'they're... killing me' in jail
FOX 13 has obtained audio and video of jailhouse conversations the accused Seminole Heights killer had with his parents. Howell ‘Trai’ Donaldson talked to his mom and dad on the phone and then visited with them back in January.
Accused Seminole Heights serial killer says he feels 96 after 14 months in jail
In an unexpected move, the man accused of killing four people in Seminole Heights, Howell 'Trae' Donaldson III, had something to say to the judge Tuesday in court.
State releases thousands of photos connected to Seminole Heights murders
The State Attorney's Office released thousands of never-before-seen photos in the case against the accused Seminole Heights serial killer.
Suspected serial killer competent to stand trial, doctors say
Three doctors have found Howell "Trai" Donaldson, III competent to stand trial.
Accused serial killer's parents released from house arrest
The parents of suspected Seminole Heights serial killer Howell "Trae" Donaldson III are being released from several months of house arrest after reaching an agreement to cooperate with prosecutors’ investigation into the four murders.
New doctors to assess accused Seminole Heights killer
An emergency hearing was held Wednesday for the man accused of shooting four people in Seminole Heights.