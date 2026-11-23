The Brief Two semi-trucks carrying 13,000 Thanksgiving turkeys arrived at The Salvation Army Mallory-Powell Social Services Campus in Clearwater Monday morning. An anonymous donor is continuing a tradition spanning more than 30 years, helping provide Thanksgiving dinners to thousands of families across Florida. Volunteers will help distribute the turkeys to individuals, Salvation Army locations and community organizations throughout the Sunshine State.



Thousands of Florida families in need will have a Thanksgiving turkey on their tables this holiday, thanks to an anonymous donor continuing a decades-long tradition of giving.

Two semi-trucks carrying 13,000 Thanksgiving turkeys arrived at The Salvation Army's Mallory-Powell Social Services Campus in Clearwater around 5 a.m. Monday. The campus is located at 1521 Druid Road East.

Three decades of anonymous holiday giving

The backstory:

For more than three decades, an anonymous donor has helped provide Thanksgiving dinners to thousands of families in need throughout Florida.

"We are so grateful for this blessing to so many individuals at Thanksgiving again this year," said Maj. Tim Gilliam, Salvation Army Clearwater Corps officer. "With so many turkeys, we are able to share with other Salvation Army locations and community organizations throughout the region, spreading this incredibly generous gift as far as we can to bring joy to families during this important American holiday."

Helping families and shelters across Florida

Why you should care:

The turkeys will be shared with Salvation Army locations and community organizations throughout the Sunshine State.

Several Salvation Army locations use the donations to prepare Thanksgiving meals for men, women and children staying in emergency shelters, giving them an opportunity to celebrate the holiday.

Some turkeys may also go to members of The Salvation Army Corps who need additional assistance preparing their Thanksgiving meals.

Volunteers help distribute thousands of turkeys

Timeline:

Volunteers will assist with the massive distribution throughout the day, making the annual event a community effort.

Bulk organization pickups begin at 7 a.m., followed by a welcome and prayer at 8 a.m. Individual client turkey distribution begins at 8:30 a.m.

Bulk organization pickups will continue until 3:30 p.m., with the final individual appointment scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

The Salvation Army expects distribution to wrap up around 7 p.m. Monday.