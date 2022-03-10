'Don't come to school tomorrow': 14-year-old student brings gun to Poinciana campus after threat, deputies say

article

An eighth-grader at a Poinciana school was arrested after bringing a gun to school, showing it to other students, and was overheard saying he will "shoot up the school," according to Polk County detectives.

The 14-year-old, who attends Lake Marion Creek Middle, was arrested Wednesday. Polk deputies said, according to a witness, the teen showed her the gun on Monday by lifting his shirt, revealing the weapon tucked into his waistband during the fifth period. They said the witness refused to fist bump or give him a high-five.

According to the agency, the same witness also said the teen suspect was "playing with a bullet and told her that he was going to ‘shoot up the school’ and that ‘nobody will make it out alive.’"

Other students said, during math class on Tuesday, the suspect was "being picked on" and made a hand motion as if he had a gun, deputies stated. He made the move before saying, "Don't come to school tomorrow" and laughing after.

READ: Florida teacher hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old needs surgery; union says it's child's 3rd attack

By Wednesday, deputies said a witness overheard the teen's remarks threatening to shoot up the school and saying he will shoot a teacher first. The witness "immediately" requested a hall pass to go to the office, investigators said.

When the witness entered the hallway, he saw the dean of the school and told him. The dean contacted the school resource deputy.

Officials said the deputy removed the 14-year-old from class and asked if he did have a weapon with him. The teen told the deputy it was tucked in his waistband. The deputy saw the Glock 9mm in his waistband and removed a magazine from his pocket that had one round. The gun itself wasn't loaded.

The teen was arrested and faces several charges including possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

RELATED: Student accused of bringing loaded handgun onto Volusia County school campus

Deputies learned the middle-schooler got the gun from his parent's bedroom, which was locked while they were recently out of town. His grandfather was watching him during that time and did not know the parents owned a firearm or that it was locked inside their bedroom.

Officials said the grandfather allowed the teen to use their shower. At that time, they said he took the gun.

Advertisement

"The child who immediately reported this crime to school administrators is our hero – he heard something, and immediately said something. There is no telling what this eighth grader might have done otherwise. This juvenile suspect is facing some serious felonies."