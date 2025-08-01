Double death investigation behind Sarasota County store ruled murder-suicide: Deputies

The Brief Sarasota County deputies say Cameron Marsh shot Mandy Coxwell before taking his own life early Tuesday. Their bodies were found behind Ollie's Bargain Outlet off Cattleman Rd. Workers at nearby businesses told deputies that Marsh and Coxwell were often seen panhandling and seeking shelter in the area.



The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office now says a man shot and killed a woman before taking his own life behind a store earlier this week.

The backstory:

SCSO says deputies responded just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to Ollie's Bargain Outlet off Cattleman Rd.

Investigators say they found the bodies of Mandy Coxwell, 34, and Cameron Marsh, 33, under a semi-truck trailer in the store's loading bay.

According to the sheriff's office, Marsh shot Coxwell in the head, then shot himself.

