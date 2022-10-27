Dr. BBQ: Rum glazed pirate ribs recipe

Learn to make Dr. BBQ's run glazed pirate ribs with his special recipe.

Ingredients

2 slabs Saint Louis cut ribs, about 2 and ¼ pounds each

Rub

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon paprika

1/2 tablespoon granulated onion

1/2 tablespoon granulated garlic

1/2 tablespoon raw sugar

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

Wrap with

½ cup rum

1 cup brown sugar

Glaze

½ cup Ketchup

¼ cup rum

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 325°. Remove the membrane from the back of the ribs and trim off any excess fat. In a medium bowl combine the rub ingredients and mix well. Sprinkle over both sides of the ribs, then let them rest for 10 minutes. Place the ribs, meaty side up on a baking sheet and place it in the oven. Cook for 1 hour. Remove from the oven.

Lay out two large double-thick sheets of wide heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place a slab on each, meaty side up. Fold the edges up around the ribs partway. Pour half of the rum over each slab. Top each slab with half of the brown sugar spreading it evenly. Close up the foil into packets around the ribs being careful not to puncture. Place the packets on a clean baking sheet and return to the oven for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, make the glaze by adding all of the ingredients to a medium saucepan over low heat. Stir occasionally and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, then set aside.

After 45 minutes remove the ribs from the foil, then return the slabs to the baking sheet. Brush with a heavy coat of the glaze, then return to the oven. Cook for 10 minutes, then brush again with additional glaze. Cook another 10 minutes. Remove the slabs to a cutting board and cut them into serving pieces. Drizzle with any remaining glaze before serving.

Makes 6 servings.