Dr. Jill Biden announces Friday appearance in St. Petersburg

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden announced she will appear in St. Petersburg Friday a Get Out the Vote Drive-In Rally.

Before heading to Tampa Bay, Biden will attend a Florida for a Women for Biden event in Lake Mary.

With in-person early voting starting Monday, the Biden-Harris campaign is working to keep pace with President Donald Trump's string of campaign rallies in the state.

The Biden campaign said Friday's stops will be about encouraging supporters to make a plan to vote early.

The Get Out the Vote Drive-In Rally starts at 6:40 p.m. however an exact location was not specified.