Dragon headed toward International Space Station with 4300 pounds of supplies
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Space X successfully launched an unmanned spacecraft Friday evening from Cape Canaveral, Fl.
The uncrewed SpaceX Dragon took off with 4300 pounds of equipment for the International Space Station.
This is the 20th delivery from SpaceX and the 50th successful time the booster rocket landed on either land or at sea.
The company has sent more than 100,000 pounds of equipment to the International Space Station.