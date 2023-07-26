Sarasota first responders to supply Narcan thanks to Florida grant

Firefighters, EMTs and paramedics in Sarasota County work to save lives. Sometimes the patients they treat are seen over and over again.

"We do see repeat opioid overdose cases," said Dr. Marshall Frank, the medical director of the Sarasota County Fire Department.

Within minutes of a call, crews administer Narcan with the drug Naloxone to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

"I think fentanyl is one of the biggest ones and unfortunately, we see it put in other drugs," Frank said. "We see a lot of cases where people think they are smoking marijuana or something like this and end up having an opioid overdose."

Through a grant from the Florida Department of Health, crews can leave behind a box containing two doses of Narcan for friends or family to have on hand.

It’s part of the health department's Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support (HEROS) Program.

"That’s exactly what this program is for, for someone at high risk, and we are afraid they will overdose again," Frank said.

Patients are still advised to be checked out by an EMT, paramedic or doctor after Narcan is administered. Frank said that’s because sometimes the opioid can remain in a person’s system longer than the Narcan, resulting in a repeat overdose.

Last year crews responded to 844 overdoses and administered 1,087 doses of Naloxone.

These numbers continue to increase this year, with 399 overdose calls reported, so far.

"It’s critical for as many people as possible to have Narcan," said Erin Minor, the Harvest House's CEO. "You never know what you’re carrying in your purse or pocket. It could save a life. It is really a matter of life and death."

The Harvest House works to help people of all backgrounds fight addiction. Miner said using Narcan offers a second chance everyone should have.

"Some people have a negative stigma about Narcan that it just gives them a reason to continue to use, but in our perspective, it gives them a reason to live and an opportunity again to live and get the help that they really do need for the disease of addiction," she said.

For more information click here or call 311.