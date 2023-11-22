When is the best time to hit the road for Thanksgiving?

In terms of pre-Thanksgiving volume on the roads, Wednesday is a big one, but if you leave early enough, you may avoid the worst traffic.

According to AAA, an estimated three million Floridians will hit the road to get to their Thanksgiving destination this year.

AAA says the best time to get out and beat the traffic is before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the auto club, the worst traffic will be between 2 – 6 p.m.

File: Traffic

"Wherever you are going, chances are that you are probably going to run into long lines or congestion out on the road," said Mark Jenkins, Spokesman, AAA Auto Club. "So, the most important thing to remember is to be patient. If you are stuck in traffic, you can't get mad at traffic if you are the traffic. You are one of the cars that are out there."

The good news for drivers is that prices have plummeted at the pump.

The average price per gallon in Florida right now is $3.04 and drivers in the Bay Area will pay even less.

File: Gas pump

According to AAA, the most expensive places to purchase gas in Florida are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.28), Naples ($3.19), Tallahassee ($3.17), while the least expense are Pensacola ($2.88), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.90), Panama City ($2.98)

AAA offers these tips to save on gasoline: