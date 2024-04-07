Jet cars can be driven on the water in Clearwater

There's something satisfying about getting out on the open road. Taking a long drive in a convertible with the wind in your hair is a fine Florida experience, but what if you could add to the mix no speed limits and no traffic?

Impossible? Not with a jet car. Wet Rentals and Tours will put you behind the wheel of a McLaren or a Porsche or even a Lamborghini that are ready to drive on the water.

"It's not the traditional normal water sports activity, it's not your jet ski. It's not something that's ever been done on the water before," explained owner Carm Borg.

The jet car is very much like getting into the comfortable driver's seat of a car, but it's on the water.

"[It's] a mix between a boat and a jet ski. There's parts of both in between," said Borg. "It's like you're really driving a car on the water. There's a steering wheel, a gas pedal and two seats that are side by side."

His company currently has a fleet of nine cars on the water right now and has another 11 coming for the summer months.

