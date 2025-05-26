Driver arrested for DUI after hitting pedestrian: TPD

The Brief Tampa police say a driver hit a pedestrian early Monday, causing serious injuries. The victim is listed as stable at the hospital, according to TPD. Police say they arrested the driver for DUI, along with a second person for allegedly attacking an officer during the investigation.



A driver faces a DUI charge after hitting a pedestrian, leaving the victim seriously injured, according to the Tampa Police Department.

What we know:

TPD says officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. along S. Howard Ave. near Azeele St.

Investigators say the driver hit a pedestrian who was standing near a parked vehicle.

A driver faces a DUI charge after hitting a pedestrian, leaving the victim seriously injured, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The victim suffered serious injuries, but is listed as stable at the hospital, according to police.

TPD says officers arrested the driver, along with another person who allegedly attacked an officer during the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the identities of the suspects or the victim.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: