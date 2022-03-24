Driver arrested for hitting, killing 7-year-old walking with father in Palmetto

article

A Parrish man was arrested for hitting and killing a 7-year-old boy in Palmetto Wednesday evening, according to Palmetto police.

Aaron Naylor, 35, was arrested on multiple drug charges as well as DWI manslaughter after the crash, according to the Palmetto Police Department. Police Chief Scott Tyler said they do suspect the driver was under the influence of narcotics.

Officers said the boy and his father were walking on the sidewalk near 8th Avenue West and 4th Street West near the Green Bridge. The van driven by Naylor slammed into a light pole, a sign, and then the 7-year-old and his father.

The boy was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he died from his injuries. The father was also hit by the van and had minor injuries, according to police.

"It’s hard. Anytime we have somebody that dies in the city we are sad, but it was a case of a little boy on the sidewalk with his dad and struck down by what was a careless driver and impaired driver. It’s hard," Chief Tyler said.

The father and son just got out of a Jiu Jitsu class when police said Naylor's van jumped the curb. The father tried to push his son out of the way of the car but couldn't in time, Palmetto police said.

An instructor at the nearby Jiu Jitsu studio, who asked not to be named publicly, told FOX 13 that the little boy had recently celebrated his birthday.

The instructor said the boy and his father were going for a job over the green bridge and planned to return to the studio to eat their dinner, but they didn't make it back.

The instructor said the boy's father always walked between his son and the roadway, in an effort to keep the boy safe.

Witnesses told police that Naylor got out of the van, and he staggered onto the road, and he was found lying on the sidewalk when police arrived at the scene. He was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The Bradenton Police Department is assisting Palmetto police as they continue to investigate the crash. Chief Tyler said this is the third pedestrian death the city has had since the beginning of the year.

"I just implore people slow down, don’t drive impaired, get a designated driver if you must," Chief Tyler said. "Just don’t affect other people with your actions."

Naylor was booked into the Manatee County Jail on a $500,000 bond.