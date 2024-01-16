Driver charged after hit-and-run leaves 16-year-old in critical condition: New Port Richey Police

article

According to New Port Richey police, a community tip led to the arrest of a woman accused of hitting a 16-year-old boy with her car on Wednesday.

According to officials, around 10 p.m. on Jan. 10, officers discovered the 16-year-old lying in the road near Madison Street and Illinois Avenue with traumatic injuries to his lower body.

Authorities say the victim was unresponsive and taken to Bayonet Point Hospital as a trauma alert. Witnesses reported a Kia sedan hitting the 16-year-old and leaving the scene, according to the police department.

Witnesses say the car, described as a newer model Kia Forte 4-door sedan with the driver's side mirror missing, headed south on Madison Street after the crash.

On Sunday, police arrested 31-year-old Myeasha Monique White. Officials say the damage to her vehicle was consistent with the accident.

White was charged with failure to stop/remain at the crash involving serious injury.

Officials say the 16-year-old is in critical condition and more charges could be pending for White.