16-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run in New Port Richey

article

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in New Port Richey on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officials say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. Police responded to Madison Street and Illinois Avenue and found the teen in the road with traumatic injuries to his lower body.

The 16-year-old was unresponsive and officers say he was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital as a trauma alert.

READ: Suspected drunk semi-truck driver arrested in fatal head-on crash: PCSO

According to witnesses, a Kia sedan hit the victim and took off.

Police say the car is a newer model Kia Forte 4-door sedan with the driver-side mirror missing. The car was last seen traveling south on Madison Street.

READ: Search underway for vehicle involved in Tampa deadly hit-and-run

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.

Police say they made contact with the teen's family, and he is currently in stable condition.