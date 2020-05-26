Driver dies following I-75 crash in Wesley Chapel, troopers say

article

The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver passed away Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75.

According to troopers, the vehicle was heading northbound on I-75 in the center lanes. For unknown reasons, trooper said the male driver lost control, veered off the highway and collided with a tree.

The driver, who has not been identified, passed away at the crash site.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

