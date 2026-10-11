Driver faces fentanyl trafficking charge after Hillsborough County traffic stop, deputies say

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies arrested 35-year-old Michael Rosario during a traffic stop near East Bearss Avenue and North Florida Avenue on Saturday. Investigators found more than four grams of fentanyl on Rosario along with jewelry possibly linked to a July theft report. Rosario faces a fentanyl trafficking charge, and authorities say additional charges could follow as the investigation moves forward.



Hillsborough County deputies arrested a 35-year-old man Saturday after finding fentanyl and suspected stolen jewelry during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

What we know:

Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle with no license plate at a gas station around 6:27 a.m. Saturday near East Bearss Avenue and North Florida Avenue.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

During the stop, deputies detained the driver, 35-year-old Michael Rosario, after finding more than four grams of fentanyl.

The sheriff's office said a search of the vehicle uncovered jewelry that investigators believe may be tied to a theft reported in July.

HCSO said Rosario was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl between 4 and 14 grams.

Unanswered questions in investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific theft in July. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office noted that additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.