Driver faces fentanyl trafficking charge after Hillsborough County traffic stop, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies arrested a 35-year-old man Saturday after finding fentanyl and suspected stolen jewelry during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
What we know:
Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle with no license plate at a gas station around 6:27 a.m. Saturday near East Bearss Avenue and North Florida Avenue.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
During the stop, deputies detained the driver, 35-year-old Michael Rosario, after finding more than four grams of fentanyl.
The sheriff's office said a search of the vehicle uncovered jewelry that investigators believe may be tied to a theft reported in July.
HCSO said Rosario was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl between 4 and 14 grams.
Unanswered questions in investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding the specific theft in July. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office noted that additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official statements and arrest details provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.