Driver having ‘coughing fit’ sends car dangling from St. Pete parking garage

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A car was seen hanging from a parking garage in St. Petersburg on Thursday morning.

It happened shortly before 9:15 a.m. in a parking garage located at 111 Second Ave. NE., which is near the Sundial.

According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the driver had a coughing fit and drove through a barrier on the second floor of the parking garage.

The dangling car was about six feet off the ground.

A man drove through a second-story barrier in a St. Pete parking garage on Thursday morning.

SPFR’s technical rescue team checked out the vehicle and structure to make sure the surrounding area was safe.

The vehicle is being towed and property management is resolving the opening in the garage.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

SPFR wants to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings so they can react in case they get distracted.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: