Driver hospitalized after crashing truck through Polk County home

One person was injured Wednesday morning when deputies say a Ford pickup truck crashed through a Polk County home.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a gray Ford F250 four-door truck didn’t make it around a curve on Overlook Drive in Winter Haven and crashed into a home shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say the truck went through the garage of the unoccupied home.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

First responders with Polk County Fire Rescue removed the driver from the truck and took them to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

