Driver in Bradenton hit-and-run flees on foot, police say

A driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton fled on foot, according to police.

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is investigating the crash that involved a pedestrian in the 8400 block of Manatee Avenue W., near Palma Sola Causeway Park.

Police say the crash was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Officials say that the pedestrian has serious injuries and is receiving treatment.

No further information about the pedestrian or the driver is available at this time, according to investigators.

The BPD's investigation is ongoing.

