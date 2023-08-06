Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on West Waters Avenue: HCSO

article

A pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash on West Waters Avenue on Saturday morning has passed away, according to authorities.

Deputies say the pedestrian was walking along the inside lane of West Waters Avenue between Royal Sand Circle and Hanley Road at 2:34 a.m when they were hit by a white Ford van.

According to authorities, a surveillance video from a nearby street camera captured the van fleeing from the scene with front-end damage.

RELATED: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run, Hillsborough deputies searching for driver

Deputies say they have located the vehicle and contacted the driver involved.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and claimed he hit something but thought it was an animal, police said.

According to authorities the driver said he returned to the scene but did not see anything.

READ: Video: Suspected drunk driver runs red light, crashes into deputy cruiser: HCSO

Detectives are following up with surveillance cameras in the area to confirm his statement.

At this time, detectives say the driver is not facing any charges.